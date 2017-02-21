Samuel L. Jackson used Kong: Skull Island time off to test his golf swing

Share

The Pulp Fiction star was battling to get back on the course after knee surgery.

Avid golfer Samuel L. Jackson was thrilled to learn about the locations for his new action film Kong: Skull Island, because he wanted to hit courses he had never played.

The blockbuster, which also features Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson, was shot in Hawaii, Australia, and Vietnam, and the Pulp Fiction star packed his golf clubs for the trip.

"One of the reasons to take the job was we went so many places," he told WENN over the weekend (18-19Feb17). "I thought, 'Wow, this is great. How many days off will I have in Hawaii, so I can play golf?'"

Sam needed the practice as he was keen to get his handicap back down after taking time off from his favorite sport following knee surgery.

"My golf game is coming back together," he explained. "I hadn't played for a while because I was recovering from knee surgery. It's as OK as it's gonna be at this point. It's bone on bone and it's been messed up for a long time.

"I've had three different procedures on it but it's still working. Most times now stuff comes loose in there and starts bucking up against each other and I have more pain than I normally have, so I just get it sucked out and keep going. I just started to swing again."

But it wasn't all just golf on his days off - the actor really enjoyed seeing the sights of Vietnam.

"Vietnam was wonderful," he added. "Once we got out into the countryside it was incredible."

But there was danger lurking around every corner - from unexploded bombs in the jungle.

"There were still people out there clearing out unexploded ordinance, clearing ground for us because we did a lot of walking," he added.

