Sandra Bernhard leads tributes to comedy legend Jerry Lewis

The comedian passed away on Sunday, aged 91.

Jerry Lewis' The King of Comedy co-star Sandra Bernhard has led tributes to the late comic following his death on Sunday (20Aug17).

She joined William Shatner, Mark Hamill and Josh Gadd among the stars who shared their thoughts and feelings online following the sad news.

Sandra posted a still from the hit Martin Scorsese film featuring herself and Lewis on Twitter and added the caption: "It was one of the great experiences of my career he was tough but one of a kind (sic)."

Shatner added: "Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today", and Star Wars icon Hamill wrote: "As a child I LIVED for his movies. NOBODY could match his on-screen hilarity! As an adult I learned he was just as funny backstage. #Genius."

Beauty & the Beast star Josh Gad called the late comedian: "One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind", while Jerry's fellow comics Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani were also among the celebrities honouring The Nutty Professor star.

"Jerry Lewis has passed on," Oswalt tweeted. "I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful... haven", and Kumail added: "As a kid, I'm pretty sure I was the biggest Jerry Lewis fan in the world. Truly. R.I.P. Jerry Lewis."

There have also been tributes from Harry Connick, Jr, Margaret Cho, Rob Schneider, Penn Jillette, Samuel L. Jackson, George Takei, and Dane Cook, who thanked Jerry's daughter Danielle for introducing him to her dad, writing: "She is the reason her dad & I got so close. I will never be able to thank her enough for putting him in my life."

Meanwhile, Jamie Lee Curtis posted a shot of Lewis with her mother Janet Leigh and tweeted: "Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip", and Joan Collins added: "The King of Comedy Jerry Lewis was a tremendous talent and a good friend. Rest In Peace #jerrylewis. You'll be sorely missed."

Jim Carrey also paid tribute to one of his heroes, adding: "That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was!" and Deana Martin, the daughter of Jerry's former partner Dean Martin called the late comic: "a life-long friend", adding, "I've loved him all my life and will miss him greatly."

Lewis' death came less than 24 hours after the passing of another beloved U.S. comedian, Dick Gregory, which was not lost on Whoopi Goldberg who tweeted: "I realize I may be late with all this but all know is, losing Dick Gregory & Jerry Lewis is a gain 4 heaven, but big loss for comedy."

