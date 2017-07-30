Sarah Hyland: ‘I’m too lazy for changing rooms&#...

Share

Sarah Hyland loves buying clothes online, though is aware of how dangerous it is as she loses track of her purchases.

Sarah Hyland prefers online shopping as she’s too lazy to try on clothes in store.

The petite Modern Family star can pull off just about any outfit, whether it’s a gorgeous gown on the red carpet or casual attire during her downtime.

Despite the fashion demands of her job, Sarah isn’t one for going from changing room to changing room, preferring instead to browse the Internet for a stylish piece.

“I’m a big online shopper; I hate trying on clothes,” she told racked.com. “It takes so much time, and I’m lazy! But the thing about online shopping is that you have to return a lot of stuff, because not everything fits. It’s dangerous, too, because you don’t realize how much you’re spending until you (check out). And then suddenly five boxes wind up on your doorstep and you’re like, ‘Wait, what?!’”

The brunette beauty also noted she finds it easier to shop alone as being with friends only throws her off from being in the “zone”.

The 26-year-old also chatted about how she picks clothes that best suit her body type.

“I fortunately have very long legs for my height; I swear, my torso is about six inches long,” she laughed. “I’m all legs! So although I’m very petite, I love to show them off, either with a long skinny pant, like Candie’s Audrey Pant, or a short ruffled dress. That gives the illusion that I’m taller than I am.”

The Audrey Pant is part of Sarah’s latest collection for Candie’s, for who she is ambassador and creative director.

One stand-out design in her third range for the brand is a pair of sequinned jeans, which Sarah dubs ‘mermaid jeans’ as they resemble the mythical creature’s tail.

“They’re a lot of fun and an amazing statement piece. You can just pair them with a plain T-shirt and you’re set,” she declared.

