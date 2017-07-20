Sarah Hyland threw herself into new Candie's collection

Share

Sarah Hyland made sure most of her new Candie's designs had built-in accessories.

Sarah Hyland poured her personality into her latest collection for Candie’s.

The Modern Family actress has unveiled her third range for the brand, being both a spokesperson and – as of last year (16) – creative director.

Discussing what fans can expect from her new designs, 26-year-old Sarah explained it truly captures her own taste in fashion.

“This collection has a lot of me in it - so it has a lot of cutouts, some of my favorite colors like cranberry and olive green and rose gold and dusty rose, things like that,” she explained to Pret-a-Reporter. “Those are my favorite colors for fall, so all of the pieces are perfect for back to school or starting your new job and being a confident woman.”

The brunette beauty also shared some of her favorite items from the line, naming an embroidered leather jacket and the Audrey pant as two of her must-haves.

Further reflecting her personal approach to dressing, Sarah made sure many of the items are exciting enough to be worn without jewelry.

“I like to be simple in my accessories,” she added. “In this collection, a lot of our pieces already have a statement aspect to it so you don’t need a lot of accessories. One of our dresses has a built-in choker, we have ruffles on things, and I think less is always more. You don’t have to over-accessorise or overthink it.”

When it comes to inspiration for her clothes the Geek Charming star mostly pulls ideas from her own head, but relies on the expertise and knowledge of the Candie's team to help create the finished line.

When she isn't busy working as a designer Sarah often has to think about what she'll wear to the next big showbiz event, which is currently the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in September (17).

Quizzed on whether she's picked her outfit yet, she quipped, "Not at all! I’m a fan of pockets, so if the dress has pockets I’m sold."

