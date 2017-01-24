Sarah Hyland unveils 'empowering' new Candie's collection

Share

Sarah Hyland knew photographer Ellen von Unwerth was the perfect person to helm a "bold" campaign for her new Candie's collection.

Sarah Hyland made sure her first full collection for Candie’s gives women a sense of “empowerment”.

The Modern Family actress became the brand’s first ever creative director back in April 2016 and starred in its fall 16 campaign last summer. Now she’s back in the spring 17 advertisements, however this time round she took a more active role in designing the line, which features pieces like a reversible bomber jacket and a chevron-print minidress.

“The last year as the creative director of Candie’s has been a crazy experience and so much fun, but something that I take very seriously,” she told WWD. “I am not going to put my name to something that I don’t like and fully support, and I really believe in this brand and love the clothes. I wear Candie’s all the time and it is special that the new collection for spring has a little bit of me in everything.

“It was very important to me to communicate that sense of empowerment through the clothes so every girl can share that feeling.”

One garment, a pair of jeans with an embroidered image of a hummingbird, matches a black and white tattoo of the bird behind Sarah's ear which she got in 2014 to reflect “joy and lightness” after suffering at the hands of an abusive relationship.

The new Candie’s campaign was shot in a seaside villa in Santa Monica, California, with photographer Ellen von Unwerth at the helm. The 26-year-old star poses in an array of stances, from lying on an inflatable swan near a pool to sitting on a garden bench surrounded by flowers.

“Ellen is so talented and has a bold eye, and that’s something I wanted to bring to the campaign for spring,” Sarah smiled. “She is a ball of energy and had me laughing, climbing in trees and having so much fun on set all day.”

“The spring ad campaign is really Sarah owning her role as creative director,” Preeti Singh, senior director of women’s marketing at parent group Iconix, added.

The collection will sell exclusively through department store Kohl’s.

© Cover Media