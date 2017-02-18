  • Home
Sarah Jessica Parker ‘surprised’ by husband’s ability to multitask

Sarah Jessica Parker
Posted by Cover Media on February 18, 2017 at 11:30 am
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker has learned not to sweat the small things when it comes to her marriage.

Sarah Jessica Parker is sometimes surprised by Matthew Broderick’s ability to multitask.

The Sex and the City star married Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor Matthew in 1997, with the couple sharing son James Wilkie, 14, and seven-year-old twin daughters, Loretta and Tabitha.

While juggling their busy work schedules with family life, Sarah admits that her husband does a good job of keeping things running smoothly while she’s attending events or filming on set.

“I do a lot, because I’m controlling,” she told Red magazine. “I’m a person who is fastidious and exacting and so I do a huge amount. What is surprising is how much (my husband) can do and does in my absence. Everyone gets where they need to be. But still, he’s not going to put everything away at night.”

Though the celebrity couple have been married nearly 20 years, Sarah views her partnership as a constantly evolving project. And the 51-year-old admits that children add new challenges to the mix.

“The study of the landscape of relationships is endlessly interesting. A marriage is not baked, especially when you include children. There is no period at the end of the sentence; It’s just a run-on sentence,” she said.

In her return to television, Sarah stars in comedy series Divorce as Frances DuFresne, a woman trying to make a fresh start. The show has been renewed by HBO for a second series, and the actress shares that she learned a lot from the characters in the first season.

“I learned something really important, which is be smart enough to recognize that things that annoy you about a long-term partner don’t actually matter. Like anything that annoys me about Matthew – and trust me, there is a laundry list twice as long about things I do that annoy him, I’m sure of it – fundamentally it doesn’t matter,” she smiled.

© Cover Media

