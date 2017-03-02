Sarah Jessica Parker adds handbags to growing accessories business

Share

Sarah Jessica Parker has unveiled a range of seven new handbag styles, which are priced from $395 (£320) to $695 (£565).

Sarah Jessica Parker has added a collection of handbag designs to her growing accessories brand.

The actress and designer, famed for her love of luxury shoes and accessories, launched her label SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker in 2014, and has since gone on to release lines of bridal footwear and black dresses.

Now, the Sex and the City star is focusing her attention back on the handbag business and is launching a new range named The Seven Essentials, which will be sold at Bloomingdale's and via Amazon Fashion, as well as other high-end international retailers.

"Our seven essential silhouettes incorporate quality, function and necessity in their own ways," she told WWD of the collection. "And much like our shoes, they are timeless. Made for all women and all occasions."

The range includes a tote, oversize clutch, backpack, two shoulder-bags and a minaudiere. Each of the designs are available in five color options, including bright pink, red, chestnut, grey and black, with all of the styles manufactured in the United States.

"We were able to source some incredibly beautiful, supple Italian leathers in a few of our signature colors like Poppy and Candy, a cohesive touch we were very pleased with. And we are very proud to say that each and every handbag is made in America, a non-negotiable for us from the start," shared Sarah.

With her trained eye, the 51-year-old also ensured all the details for the bags were to her exacting standards, right down to grosgrain ribbon in the lining and simple brass hardware detailing.

For the accessories line, which is overseen by Manolo Blahnik U.S. chief executive officer George Malkemus, Sarah recently made a major push into retail by unveiling her first store, which is set up at the MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.

