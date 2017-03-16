Sarah Paulson: 'I sleep in my Prada gown sometimes!'

Share

Sarah Paulson has praised stylist Karla Welch for helping push her out of her comfort zone.

The American Crime Story actress, who won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her role as real life prosecutor Marcia Clark in the dramatization of the O.J. Simpson murder trial story, stunned during the 2017 awards season, with the help of stylist Karla Welch.

Karla was recently named The Hollywood Reporter's most powerful stylist, with the list sponsored by Jimmy Choo, and Sarah was on hand to help her collaborator celebrate at a party thrown by the publication and designer shoe brand on Wednesday night (15Mar17).

Referring to the showstopping Prada dress she wore to the Emmy Awards last September (16), Sarah laughed to People: "I have it in my closet. I sleep in it sometimes, no big deal. I don’t think people get too freaked out when they come over and I open the door in it to help get a UPS package. I’m like, ‘What’s the big deal? Wouldn’t you want to wear this too?’ You would, so don’t give me any s**t about it.”

Sarah was joined by A-listers Mary J. Blige, Mahershala Ali, Dakota Johnson, James Marsden, Jonah Hill, Big Sean and Nina Dobrev at The Ponte restaurant in Los Angeles, with the other top 25 stylists also joining in the festivities.

Recalling first working with Karla, Sarah, who admits she has a habit of playing it safe on the red carpet, says the super stylist has helped her break out of her comfort zone.

“It’s a sort of frightening place to put yourself out there but Karla insists on if you’re gonna be one of her girls, you gotta be willing to push yourself,” Sarah explained. “She never makes you do anything you’re not comfortable doing, but nine times out of 10, the thing I’ve been most afraid to wear, she insisted I wear and it’s the one I’ve gotten the most attention for. So now I tend to go, ‘I’m not going to fight her anymore, I’ll do whatever she tells me to’.”

