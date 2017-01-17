Sarah Paulson: 'I've sniffed Cher's hair'

Sarah Paulson
Posted by Cover Media on January 17, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Sarah Paulson takes her Marcia Clark wig from The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story everywhere she goes.

Sarah Paulson was too nervous to speak to Cher when the pair met, so she sniffed her hair instead.

The American Horror Story star has mingled with countless A-listers throughout her career, including award-winning singer-and-actress Cher. But when faced with an opportunity to properly to meet the Moonstruck star, 42-year-old Sarah couldn’t bring herself to start a conversation.

“I smelt Cher. I smelt the back of Cher’s head,” Sarah recalled on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (16Jan17). “She might be (finding out about this right now).

“Because I really love Cher; I think a lot of people love her for her music which I do, but I think she’s one of the great actresses, I really do. So I was in her presence and I really wanted to go up to her but I was too nervous, so instead I went to the back of her and sort of pushed my nose between her hairs, parted it, and just hung out there for the count of, ‘One-one thousand, two-one thousand’. She was about to turn around so I jumped and went back.”

Sarah’s own acting star continues to rise and she bagged an Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Television Award last year (16) for her portrayal of real-life prosecutor Marcia Clark in TV series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. The TV drama depicted the trial of former sportsman Simpson, who was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

To remind herself of how important the role was, Sarah keeps the curly wig she wore to play Marcia with her at all times.

“I do, I travel with it, I take it with my to hotel rooms before I get ready for these events because I... It’s just a way of communing with the thing that had been so great, which was wearing this thing on my head. I like to carry it around, it’s really nice to see it,” she smiled.

© Cover Media

