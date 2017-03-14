Sarah Paulson: 'I want to play the Queen Mother in Charles and Diana feud drama'

Share

The actress just finished filming the star-studded heist movie Ocean's Eight

Sarah Paulson wants to portray Britain's late Queen Mother in pal Ryan Murphy's next Feud TV drama.

The actress has become one of the writer/director's regular leading ladies, popping up in his American Horror Story series, and she is currently portraying Geraldine Page in Murphy's Feud: Bette and Joan, which chronicles the bitter rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

Now, Paulson has her sights set on a royal role in Ryan's next Feud anthology series, which will recount Prince Charles and Princess Diana's relationship.

"I wanna play the Queen Mother!" Paulson tells Entertainment Tonight. "I don't think he's (Murphy) gonna let me do that. That might be a bridge too far... I could play one of the Queen's corgis."

Sarah admits she's such a fan of Ryan's she would take on any role he offered to her, adding, "Has he ever done me wrong?"

"If he thinks I can do it, I'm liable to agree with him. Even if I'm scared s**tless, I like a challenge. I do my best when I'm scared out of my mind, and I don't mean scared spooked, I mean challenged, and really, really questioning whether I can pull it off."

And after portraying prosecutor Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, she admits there aren't a lot of roles out there that scare her anymore.

"I was absolutely terrified and completely convinced I would never be able to do it," she confesses. "It felt like a very Herculean task. It turned out OK, so maybe the fear thing works for me, and I should just do parts that scare the c**p out of me."

Sarah just wrapped filming on Ocean's Eleven spin-off Ocean’s Eight, in which she stars alongside Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and Mindy Kaling.

