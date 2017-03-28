Sarah Paulson in awe of Ocean's Eight co-star Rihanna

Share

The American Horror Story actress is a huge star now but still gets starstruck.

Actress Sarah Paulson struggled to keep her cool around her Ocean's Eight co-star Rihanna because she constantly found herself humming one of the singer's hits.

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story star features alongside the Bajan beauty in the forthcoming Ocean's Eleven spin-off movie, but Sarah admits she and her fellow castmates, including Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, and Cate Blanchett, were all in awe of the pop superstar.

"A lot of us spent a lot of time not singing Rihanna songs," she told Entertainment Tonight. "We all sort of covertly were like, 'Are you doing it (humming), too?' Everyone would be like, 'Stop!'. It was a lot of collective winking."

Sarah was even more eager not to make a fool out of herself in front of Rihanna, because she proved herself to be "one of the coolest gals around".

"You don't want to be a supreme doofus-magoofus (idiot) in front of Rihanna," she smiled. "You wanna keep a little bit of a cool quotient, which, as you can tell, I'm not super successful at."

Ocean's Eight, an all-female reboot of the heist films, also stars Helena Bonham Carter and Mindy Kaling, while other castmembers include Matt Damon, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, and James Corden.

Meanwhile, on Sunday (26Mar17) at a panel to launch the new season of American Horror Story, Sarah found herself on the receiving end of a prank which proved wildly unpopular with fans in attendance and on social media. As she stood to greet co-star Kathy Bates on the stage, Cuba Gooding Jr. who also stars in the latest season of Ryan Murphy's TV hit, lifted up her dress exposing her thighs and underwear.

