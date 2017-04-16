Sarah Silverman among celebrities protesting Trump in Tax March

Share

Protestors have demanded the release of the U.S. president's tax returns.

Comedienne Sarah Silverman and other celebrities have taken to the streets on Saturday (15Apr17) to protest U.S. President Donald Trump in a nationwide Tax March.

Activists around America banded together to express disapproval over the new U.S. leader's refusal to release his tax returns to the public.

The 15th of April is traditionally an unofficial Tax Day holiday in the United States, as tax returns are normally required to be submitted to the Internal Revenue Service by this date, and while marching with other demonstrators at a Tax March rally in New York City, funnywoman Sarah Silverman did not hesitate to slam President Trump for withholding his personal income tax records from constituents.

“Show us your f**king taxes, you emotional child," Silverman addressed to an absent Trump in the midst of a roaring crowd of fellow protestors in the Big Apple in a video published on Twitter captured by Justice League NYC.

Will & Grace actress Debra Messing was also in attendance at the rally with Sarah and she lent her support to the comedienne on social media.

On her personal Twitter account, Debra posted a selfie picture in which she is seen giving Sarah a kiss on the cheek, and in the accompanying tweet she invited fans to come join the two stars and the 25,000 other people who made it out to march: "COME MARCH WITH US!!", Messing implored.

Captain America actor Chris Evans also showed his support for protestors on his Twitter account in a one-word tweet, in which he reacted to billionaire and reality TV star Trump's previous promise to release his tax returns.

"Liar, " Evans wrote.

Selma director Ava DuVernay also took to social media to stand in solidarity with marchers. DuVernay tweeted, "My sentiments exactly", while sharing pictures of protest signs with text such as 'Roses are read, violets are blue, release your tax returns motherf**ker" written in marker.

Suicide Squad star Ike Barinholtz issued a huge message of gratitude to protestors, writing online: "Thank you to all the folks at the #TaxMarch You ALL love America more than that stupid idiot sitting in his s**tty golf club right now".

President Trump is currently spending his Easter holiday weekend (15-16Apr17) playing golf at his Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach, Florida as marchers express their disapproval in over 100 cities across America.

© Cover Media