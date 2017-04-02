Sasha Lane finds comfort in her clothes

Sasha Lane finds comfort in her clothes
Sasha Lane
Posted by Cover Media on April 2, 2017 at 11:30 am
Sasha Lane is thrilled to finally have her looks accepted.

Sasha Lane uses her clothes as a “blanket”.

The American Honey actress has been dipping her toes into fashion over the last few months, first posing for Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 17 campaign before starring in the Vans + Urban Outfitters ads last month (Mar17). The latter is all about ‘strength in style’, which Sasha can relate to when it comes to her wardrobe.

“I think what you wear – at least for me – deciphers how I’m feeling that day,” she told blog.urbanoutfitters.com. “I’m such a mood person, if there’s a day that I wear really big and comfy clothes, I’m using that as a blanket, something that keeps me tucked away. I love color and I wear things like bows to make me happy or I paint my nails a certain way as a way of expressing myself and I see that as strength.”

She added that everyone should dress to make themselves feel good, stressing there is strength in style.

The 21-year-old is thrilled her quirky looks have been celebrated in the mainstream, especially after growing up feeling like somewhat of an outsider because of her appearance.

“Now when I take pictures, everyone’s always like, ‘Your hair, your tattoos, your style, the way you move,’ and those are all things that people were critical of when I was growing up,” she recalled, noting it was the complete opposite when she was younger as people would criticize her dreadlocks and body inking. “‘You should dress more like a girl, you should dress this to look professional, this is how you should walk and stand and move.’ Which is ridiculous! So now I get to be exactly as I am and seen as somebody who is special and beautiful and cool and that’s awesome.”

© Cover Media

Related news

Celine Dion wishes she kept Titanic-themed sweatshirt

Posted on 25/03/2017
Celine Dion admits her mother wasn’t too impressed when she wore a baggy designer sweatshirt while out and about in Paris.

Zendaya: ‘My clothes are for everyone’

Posted on 26/03/2017
Zendaya thinks everyone should look “fly” in her DAYA by Zendaya creations.

DJ Khaled mostly wears custom-made ensembles

Posted on 01/04/2017
DJ Khaled's stylist Terrell Jones appreciates the rapper's willingness to wear color and pattern.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Max Pacioretty's House is for Sale!

All photo albums

Facebook