Sasha Lane finds comfort in her clothes

Sasha Lane uses her clothes as a “blanket”.

The American Honey actress has been dipping her toes into fashion over the last few months, first posing for Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 17 campaign before starring in the Vans + Urban Outfitters ads last month (Mar17). The latter is all about ‘strength in style’, which Sasha can relate to when it comes to her wardrobe.

“I think what you wear – at least for me – deciphers how I’m feeling that day,” she told blog.urbanoutfitters.com. “I’m such a mood person, if there’s a day that I wear really big and comfy clothes, I’m using that as a blanket, something that keeps me tucked away. I love color and I wear things like bows to make me happy or I paint my nails a certain way as a way of expressing myself and I see that as strength.”

She added that everyone should dress to make themselves feel good, stressing there is strength in style.

The 21-year-old is thrilled her quirky looks have been celebrated in the mainstream, especially after growing up feeling like somewhat of an outsider because of her appearance.

“Now when I take pictures, everyone’s always like, ‘Your hair, your tattoos, your style, the way you move,’ and those are all things that people were critical of when I was growing up,” she recalled, noting it was the complete opposite when she was younger as people would criticize her dreadlocks and body inking. “‘You should dress more like a girl, you should dress this to look professional, this is how you should walk and stand and move.’ Which is ridiculous! So now I get to be exactly as I am and seen as somebody who is special and beautiful and cool and that’s awesome.”

© Cover Media