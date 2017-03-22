Sasha Lane poses in playful Vans + Urban Outfitters campaign

  • Home
Sasha Lane
Posted by Cover Media on March 22, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Sasha Lane aims to make all her outfits "genuine" and unique.

American Honey star Sasha Lane shows off her edgy aesthetic in the new campaign for Vans + Urban Outfitters’ capsule collection.

The 21-year-old, who broke into Hollywood in the 2016 indie movie opposite Shia LaBeouf, has another string to add to her modelling bow as she poses for the line’s spring 17 advertisements.

Sasha was shot by photographer RJ Shaughnessy in London and rocks pieces such as dungarees, a white T-shirt featuring Vans' slogan ‘Off the Wall’ and monochrome checked biker shorts.

Discussing her own style, the actress explained to WWD that she believes a person is represented by the clothing they choose to wear.

“There’s something really strong in putting your own style together. It’s who you are that’s individual and unique,” she said from the set of her new campaign. “I try to go about everything in a very genuine and raw way, and I think people are really digging that and gravitating towards that and finding some type of empowerment and that’s really neat and is what makes a lot of it worth it.”

Sasha herself posted a behind the scenes picture of herself from the photoshoot on Instagram, in which she is seen wearing the red jacket and biker shorts.

“@urbanoutfitters x @vans by @rjshaughnessy walking the streets of London blasting music through a backpack that's how it's done #UOonYou,” she captioned the quirky snap.

The photos will run on social and digital platforms, with the 23 Vans + Urban Outfitters items - available in all North American Urban Outfitters stores and select European branches, as well as online - ranging in price from $28 (£22) to $98 (£79).

This is the latest fashion stint for Sasha and comes after she posed for Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 17 ad earlier this year (17). Designer Nicolas Ghesquiere picked her to feature in his ‘Series 6’ campaign, which was shot by Bruce Weber and also featured actresses Michelle Williams, Jennifer Connelly and Adele Exarchopoulos.

© Cover Media

