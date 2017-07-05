Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost spending time together in New York

  • Home
Scarlett Johansson
Posted by Cover Media on July 5, 2017 at 4:00 am
The pair was first linked in May (17).

Scarlett Johansson has sparked rumors she has reunited romantically with comedian Colin Jost after they were photographed on a dinner date in New York.

The Ghost in the Shell actress, who filed for divorce from husband Romain Dauriac in March (17), was seen dining with Colin at The Palm on Friday (30Jun17) in East Hampton, Long Island.

They were also allegedly spotted "making out" at Ditch Plains Beach on Monday (03Jul17), when they were reportedly accompanied by Jost's brother and sister-in-law.

Scarlett and Colin first sparked dating rumors in May (17), when she attended an after-party following the season finale of Saturday Night Live (SNL), on which Jost is a castmember.

"Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the SNL season finale party at 30 Rock," a witness told the New York Post's Page Six. "They would make out a bit, then go back to talking. They were at the bar in front of everyone, they made out at least twice. Then they went back to talking and hanging with other people."

Colin was asked about the rumors a few days later, and he played coy by simply telling E! News, "I'm very happy in my personal life."

When asked if he wanted to weigh in on the buzz surrounding their apparent romance, he said, "What?! No way. No, I'm good."

However, it seemed last month (Jun17) that Scarlett had moved on from the fling after she was caught holding hands with her lawyer Kevin Yorn as they dined at the Big Apple's Scalinatella restaurant.

She has yet to comment on the developments in her personal life, but it seems she has since returned to Jost's arms, judging by their Long Island stay over the Independence Day holiday weekend (30Jun17-02Jul17).

