Scarlett Johansson and husband Romain Dauriac attend art show amid split reports

Scarlett Johansson emerged with her French partner Romain Dauriac at the opening for the An Uncanny Likeness exhibition in New York.

Scarlett Johansson and her husband Romain Dauriac put on a united front at an art exhibition in New York on Wednesday (25Jan17) evening.

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, Scarlett is seen smiling broadly as she stands alongside her French partner at the opening for the An Uncanny Likeness exhibition at the Simon Lee Gallery - organized by Romain and curator Franklin Melendez.

The pair, who married in 2014, happily posed for snaps together and some more with friends at the event, as multiple reports surfaced that the couple has parted ways.

On Wednesday, People magazine reported that The Avengers star and her husband are living separate lives.

“They’ve been separated since the summer (of 2016),” an insider told the publication of the couple who share two-year-old daughter, Rose.

Prior to Wednesday, Scarlett, 32, and advertising executive Romain were last pictured together in October (16), at the opening of their gourmet popcorn store, Yummy Pop, in Paris, France.

According to editors at Us Weekly, "Scarlett initiated splitting up and made the decision."

The actress began dating Romain in 2012 and they got engaged in 2013. They married in secret at The Ranch At Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana in October 2014 shortly after the birth of their daughter.

The Horse Whisperer actress, who was briefly married to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, has previously spoken about their relationship and explained that she found it "easier" to be with someone who isn't in the public eye.

"It is (easier to be with someone who isn't famous), but it's more than that. We do different things. He's (Romain) in the whole art-scene world," she explained in a 2014 interview with Vanity Fair.

"So it's nice, because we can enjoy each other's worlds, but we don't have our crazy conflicting schedules and all that other stuff to contend with."

© Cover Media