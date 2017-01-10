Scarlett Johansson and Katy Perry to participate in Women's March

Share

Actress America Ferrera will chair the artist table at the event.

Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry, and Amy Schumer are preparing to join a planned protest in support of women's rights at a big march in Washington, D.C.

Julianne Moore and Jessica Chastain recently announced they would be pounding the pavement for the Women's March demonstration on 21 January (17), and now a slew of other celebrities has also stepped up for the cause.

According to the Associated Press, Avengers star Johansson will be taking part to "make my voice heard and stand up for what I believe in," particularly since President-elect Donald Trump and his administration have been "attacking" reproductive rights for women with their opposition to funding Planned Parenthood and their conservative stance on abortion.

Pop star Perry, who campaigned hard for Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, is also expected to march in Washington, D.C., alongside the likes of comedienne Schumer, superstar Cher, and actresses Patricia Arquette, Olivia Wilde, Debra Messing, Uzo Aduba, Frances McDormand, and Zendaya.

Organizers estimate more than 100,000 people will join the demonstration, which will take place a day after Trump's inauguration on 20 January (17).

Meanwhile, former Ugly Betty star America Ferrera has been appointed chair of the march's "artist table" to help with the event's organization.

"Since the election, so many fear that their voices will go unheard," the actress explains of her participation. "As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity and rights of our communities."

Solidarity marches are also being planned around the U.S. and across the world, with funnywoman Chelsea Handler leading one such protest in Park City, Utah, where the Sundance Film Festival will be taking place.

