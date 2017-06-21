Scarlett Johansson holds hands with her lawyer Kevin Yorn on 'date night'

Share

The actress looked in good spirits as she grabbed a bite with Kevin Yorn at Scalinatella restaurant in New York.

Scarlett Johansson was seen holding hands with her lawyer Kevin Yorn as the pair enjoyed a reported "date night" on Saturday (17Jun17).

The 32-year-old actress, who is currently going through a divorce from estranged husband Romain Dauriac, looked in good spirits as she grabbed a bite with Kevin at Scalinatella restaurant in New York. Photographs of the pair, which emerged online on Tuesday, showed them staying close together as they headed out of the eatery and had a leisurely stroll around the Upper East Side.

According to Kevin's LinkedIn page, Scarlett is just one of the famous faces on his celebrity roster. But it didn't look as though it was work related as the pair made the most of their evening out.

The Rough Night star looked stylish in a pinstripe halterneck dress and black sandals for the evening out, with Kevin opting for a more casual all-denim ensemble of shirt, jeans and flat cap.

The alleged date night came just weeks after Scarlett was linked to Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost, apparently enjoying a dinner with the funnyman earlier this month after first hooking up at the afterparty following the season finale of Saturday Night Live on 20 May.

According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, the pair are said to have made their way to upmarket eatery The East Pole in New York, where they enjoyed dinner and drinks.

"They were really chill and super nice. They were holding hands and having drinks," a source told the outlet.

Colin was asked about the rumors by E! News a few days later, and he played coy by replying, "I'm very happy in my personal life." When asked if he wanted to weigh in on the buzz surrounding their rumored romance, he said, "What?! No way. No, I'm good."

Scarlett and Romain, who are parents to two-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, wed in a private wedding ceremony in October 2014. She was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

