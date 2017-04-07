Scarlett Johansson: 'Ivanka Trump is a huge disappointment'

Share

The Ghost in the Shell actress insists President Donald Trump's daughter is unfit for political office.

Scarlett Johansson has slammed Ivanka Trump for her "cowardly" relationship to the American public.

The Ghost in the Shell actress recently portrayed the jewelry designer daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump in a Saturday Night Live skit, advertising a fake perfume called Complicit.

The viral TV spoof ad parodied Ivanka's controversial involvement with her billionaire father's political decisions as head of state, and when the skit was referenced during a CBS News interview with Gayle King on Wednesday (05Apr17), the 35-year-old fashion mogul defended herself as a behind-the-scenes advocate for the American people.

"I don’t know what it means to be complicit," multimillionaire Ivanka said during the interview, adding she confronts her dad "with total candor" on important issues.

"I think that for me this isn’t about promoting my viewpoints," Ivanka declared. "I don’t think that it will make me a more effective advocate to constantly articulate every issue publicly where I disagree."

But superstar Scarlett opposes Ivanka's line of thinking and has slammed the designer for assuming a political role without making her thoughts on the issues public.

“I thought to myself, ‘Well that’s empowering',” Johansson sarcastically told the Huffington Post on Thursday (06Apr17) after watching Ivanka's CBS News interview. “If you take a job as a public advocate, then you must advocate publicly."

Scarlett adds: “It’s such an old-fashioned concept that to be a powerful woman you can’t appear to be concerned. Screw that, it’s so old-fashioned, it’s so uninspired and actually really cowardly.”

Ivanka, who was not elected into office, became an unpaid federal employee last month (29Mar17) when she appointed herself special assistant to the President. Her husband Jared Kushner also serves as senior adviser to her father, and the family ties have drawn concerns about conflicts of interest, leading many critics to slam the administration for nepotism.

© Cover Media