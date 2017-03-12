  • Home
Scarlett Johansson pokes fun at Ivanka Trump on Saturday Night Live

Posted by Cover Media on March 12, 2017 at 2:30 pm
The Avengers star filed to end her two-year marriage to French journalist Dauriac earlier this week.

Scarlett Johansson put her custody battle with estranged husband Romain Dauriac on hold over the weekend (11Mar17) to poke fun at Ivanka Trump on U.S. show Saturday Night Live.

The actress hosted the comedy skit show for a fifth time and appeared anything but rattled by her fight for custody over daughter Rose Dorothy.

The Avengers star filed to end her two-year marriage to French journalist Dauriac earlier this week (beg06Mar17) and released a statement on Wednesday (07Mar17) asking for privacy.

Dauriac was clearly not expecting his wife to file for divorce months after the couple split last summer (16), and he has urged her to "withdraw" her action and go back to the "negotiating table" to discuss what to do with regards to the pair's daughter.

Scarlett had a blast on SNL, portraying Ivanka Trump in a skit for a scent, called Complicit.

ScarJo also played a confused Denver, Colorado morning TV reporter, a lesbian mother, a freakish mermaid, a ninja, and the scientist owner of a Donald Trump-loving pug.

The actress also plugged her new comedy Rough Night, which features SNL regular Kate McKinnon.

The show opened with another Alec Baldwin impersonation of Donald Trump as the U.S. leader addressed troops preparing to battle aliens attacking America, and featured musical performances from Lorde, who was joined by Lena Dunham's musician boyfriend Jack Antonoff on her new track Liability.

