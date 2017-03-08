Scarlett Johansson preparing for bitter custody feud in divorce court

Share

The Avengers star and her ex want to establish family homes in different countries.

Scarlett Johansson is getting ready to duke it out in divorce court with her estranged husband over custody of their daughter.

The 32-year-old actress split from her French husband Romain Dauriac last summer (16) and the former couple is now trying to figure out how to split parenting duties of its only child together - two-year-old Rose Dorothy.

Romain's lawyer Harold Mayerson tells PageSix he was served with official divorce papers by Scarlett's attorney Judith Poller on Tuesday (07Mar17), and according to the legal professional, the estranged spouses are already arguing over where they should raise their little girl.

“He (Romain) would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling,” Harold explains of the developing divorce court drama, "It will be an interesting process."

The Avengers: Age of Ultron star tied the knot with Romain in October, 2014, just one month after the couple welcomed their daughter into the world.

Scarlett has previously spoken out about the difficulties she faces as a working mother, revealing filming for her new movie Ghost in the Shell was especially hard.

"I was in New Zealand with our daughter for six months," she told Playboy magazine. "The distance and the weight of the job itself were really hard on me. It was a big movie with a lot happening. I spent all day fighting people - and literally fighting with myself. I was battling with the character..."

The star also admitted she is sobered by the challenge of having to balance her acting career with motherhood as Rose grows older.

"It will probably get more challenging as she (my daughter) gets older, once she's in school and her life is more established in one place," she added. "It's a struggle for a lot of people, because we exist in this weird nomadic industry where almost everybody on a crew has a family, and it's hard. It's hard on relationships; it's hard on your partner, your kids, family in general, friends."

