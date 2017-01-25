Scarlett Johansson splits from husband after two years of marriage - report

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac
Posted by Cover Media on January 25, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The actress has allegedly been single since last summer (16).

Scarlett Johansson and her French husband Romain Dauriac have separated, according to reports.

The Lost in Translation actress tied the knot with the advertising executive in 2014, but sources claim they are no longer together.

“They’ve been separated since the summer (of 2016),” an insider tells People magazine.

Notoriously private Scarlett previously revealed how challenging marriage was for her.

"I think being in a committed relationship takes work," she explained to journalist Barbara Walters during her The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2014 show. "It's very easy to leave a situation when it gets uncomfortable. It's challenging. But when it works it's really worth it."

Scarlett shares two-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy with Romain, who she first began dating in 2012.

Johansson has had a number of failed high-profile relationships, counting musicians Jack Antonoff and Justin Timberlake, as well as actors Josh Hartnett, and Sean Penn as some of her famous ex-boyfriends, and she was previously married Ryan Reynolds. The fiercely private couple also split after two years in 2010, before divorcing in 2011. Ryan has since found love with actress Blake Lively, the mother of his two young children.

Although Scarlett may struggle with affairs of the heart, her career is on fire - she was named Forbes magazine's top-grossing movie star of 2016, with movies totaling $1.2 billion at the global box office last year. She also became the highest-grossing actress of all time in 2016, according to Box Office Mojo.

Fans will be able to see her on the big screen in 2017 in Rock That Body and Ghost in the Shell, while the actress is also filming the next Avengers movie, Infinity War.

© Cover Media

