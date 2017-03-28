Scarlett Johansson would consider a career in politics

Share

The star has no problem losing a few fans over her outspoken political views.

Actress and activist Scarlett Johansson has revealed she would consider swapping Hollywood for local politics.

The Avengers star has become an outspoken supporter of women's rights of late and publicly addressed the protesters at the Women's March in Washington, D.C. in January (17), when she urged new U.S. President Donald Trump to back female health issues like the funding of Planned Parenthood and revealed she used the services of the medical organization when she was 15.

Scarlett, who shares two-year-old daughter Rose with her estranged husband Romain Dauriac, admits she would love to take her passion for politics one step further, although she could only envision that becoming a reality years down the line.

"I have always been interested in local politics," she told breakfast show Good Morning America. "Right now, I think with my young daughter and also the way my career is going right now... it's just not the right time, but eventually, maybe when my daughter is older and I can totally focus myself on something like that, I think it could be interesting."

In the meantime, Scarlett has no plans to curb her comments about issues close to her heart, even though it may lose her a few fans.

"I'm not afraid to say what I feel is right just because I feel like I'm gonna face criticism, or some people might not like me," she shared. "I mean, if fighting for women's rights, that's gonna mean that some people don't wanna buy a ticket to see (her new film) Ghost in the Shell, then I'm OK with that."

Scarlett isn't the only celebrity to voice an interest in taking on politics full-time. In November (16), former wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson confessed he "wouldn't rule out" a potential bid for the U.S. presidency, while rapper Kanye West also previously declared his intentions to run for the top office in 2020.

