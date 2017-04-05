Scott Eastwood: 'No one in Hollywood took me seriously because of my famous name'

Share

Scott Eastwood also revealed that his famous dad Clint didn't give him a cent to help boost his career.

Scott Eastwood was given the brush off when he first tried his luck in Hollywood despite being the son of screen legend Clint Eastwood.

The handsome star now has credits in movies like Suicide Squad and Fury under his belt, and can soon be seen in the next Fast and Furious instalment, The Fate of the Furious.

While it’s easy to assume having such a famous name would give him a leg-up in showbiz, Scott says in reality it was actually a hindrance.

"I came (to Hollywood) to try and do something, and nobody took me seriously," Scott told Men’s Health. "Everyone brushed me off, like, 'You're Clint Eastwood's son, you're not a real f**king actor.'

“Some people are still like that. I never thought I would last in this business, but it finally seems to be working out."

To top off his troubles, Scott’s famous father also refused to help him out financially when it came to the 31-year-old forging ahead with an acting career.

“My dad never gave me a cent," he shared. “He made me work for everything. Man, he was hard on me, but it hardened me and gave me drive."

However Oscar-winning actor and director Clint did eventually relent and cast Scott in his 2006 movie Flags of Our Fathers, Scott's big screen debut, and two years later in Gran Torino.

The Fate of the Furious hits screens later this month (Apr17), and sees franchise favorites Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Michelle Rodriguez share screen time with newcomers Scott, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

The eightth instalment marks the first time late actor Paul Walker will be missing from the franchise since 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

“I knew Paul for close to 15 years, he was a mentor and an older brother to me,” Scott said.

“So when my agents brought up the project, my first thought was that it was just too close to home. But the more I thought about it, I imagined that Paul would be looking down at me, saying ‘Don’t be an idiot, just go out there and do it’.”

