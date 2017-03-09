Scott Foley's 'dead head' freaks out his wife on Grey's Anatomy

Share

Actress Marika Dominczyk plays a lesbian doctor on the show.

Scott Foley's actress wife freaked out when she saw her first 'dead body' on Grey's Anatomy, because her husband was looking up at her.

Marika Dominczyk has started work on the medical drama that once featured her man as Henry Burton, and she didn't realize the show's prop team recycle Scott's dead head whenever they need a corpse.

"They not so kindly killed me off," he recalls, "but to do so, they made a full prosthesis of my head, and those things are expensive to make, so they don't make a bunch of them.

"Every time they have a dead body or a cadaver laying on a table, it's my head... The first time she had no idea; they didn't tell her... She was like, 'Oh God!'"

Marika, who plays lesbian Dr. Eliza Minnick on the current season of the show, has just returned to acting after taking time off to focus on being a mom to her three kids with Foley. She previously featured in TV drama North Shore and played Bernadette in The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

"She spent seven years raising our children and now that she had the opportunity to go back to work she was really chomping at the bit," Foley tells Access Hollywood Live. "This part came along and she's knocking it out the park... She looks great in a doctor's coat."

But he's not looking forward to sitting down with his wife's TV lover, Jessica Capshaw, and her husband now the old friends are kissing on TV.

"We've known socially Jessica Capshaw and her husband Christopher Gavigan for years, so it was a little strange for them," he explains. "I don't think we've had the chance to talk about it yet. That'll be an interesting conversation."

