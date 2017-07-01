Scott Stapp's wife pregnant

Share

The star is thankful to put his troubled past behind him.

Rocker Scott Stapp is set to become a father again.

The Creed and Art of Anarchy frontman's wife Jaclyn is expecting his fourth child, two years after appearing on reality show Couples Therapy in a bid to work out their marriage woes following the singer's bipolar diagnosis in 2015.

"This is such a gift," Stapp, 43, tells People.com. "We truly couldn't be happier or more excited."

The baby will be the couple's third child, as the parents already share daughter Milan, 10, and seven-year-old son Daniel together, but Jaclyn admits the pregnancy wasn't planned.

"This is a huge surprise, and a blessing, and a miracle," she says. "We thought we were done with diapers and pacifiers. This surprise fell into our lap, and we are just on cloud nine!"

Scott adds, "It's amazing. We just bought a new home and moved in. We were getting settled, and then we found out about the baby. The kids were jumping up and down. It's so cute to see them. Every day, our seven-year-old runs up to Jaclyn and puts his head on her belly and talks to the baby!"

The child is due in late November (17), after Stapp completes an upcoming tour with Art of Anarchy, and he cannot wait to spend quality time at home with his growing family.

"We're ready," he shares. "I'll be home a lot, writing music. So I can spend time with the baby every day. I'm really proud of the fact that I'm a hands-on dad. Changing diapers, getting up at night, giving the baby a bath, all of that. I love that role of being a dad."

The new start is particularly poignant for Stapp after his troubled 2014, during which he displayed months of erratic behavior and split from Jaclyn, eventually losing custody of their kids. He was then placed on a 72-hour involuntary psychiatric hold in November, 2014, when police in Florida found him wandering at the side of a road babbling incoherently.

He checked into a rehabilitation centre in early 2015 and reconciled with his wife, and now life couldn't be better.

"I can't tell you how happy everyone is about this," he says. "This is a wonderful gift. I feel very, very blessed."

Stapp is also dad to an 18-year-old son named Jagger from a previous marriage.

He and Jaclyn wed in 2006.

