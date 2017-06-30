Sean Bean marries for fifth time 

Sean Bean marries for fifth time 
Sean Bean and Ashley Moore
Posted by Cover Media on June 30, 2017 at 11:30 am
Game of Thrones star Sean Bean has wed former nanny Ashley Moore in an intimate ceremony held in Dorset, England.

Actor Sean Bean has married for the fifth time.

The Game of Thrones star wed longtime girlfriend, former nanny Ashley Moore, in a ceremony held in Dorset, England on Thursday (29Jun17), according to the Press Association.

In a black and white photo from the nuptials, Sean is seen wearing a three-piece suit and laughing, while his new wife sports a traditional white lace dress and a huge smile.

Amongst the guests at the ceremony was actress Anna Friel, Sean's co-star in U.K. TV series Broken.

"It was a very small and intimate wedding at a place called Axnoller Farm," a representative for the star reportedly told MailOnline. "It was predominantly close family and friends; Anna Friel was there, who's obviously starring with Sean in Broken at the moment."

The wedding marks Sean's fifth walk down the aisle, with the 58-year-old previously being married to high school sweetheart Debra James from 1981 until 1988, Melanie Hill from 1990 until 1997, Abigail Cruttenden for three years until 2000, and Georgina Sutcliffe from 2008 until their split in 2010.

Sean has three daughters - Lorna and Molly with his second wife, and Evie with his third.

And it seems that fifth time's a charm for The Lord of the Rings actor, who admitted to MailOnline in May (17) that he was initially hesitant to propose to Ashley but later changed his mind.

"I wasn't planning on getting married again, but then I wasn't planning on meeting someone as amazing as Ashley," he gushed. "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

After enjoying his wedding celebrations, Sean will no doubt be straight back into work, as in March it was confirmed that he will be reprising the role of John Marlott in ITV's The Frankenstein Chronicles.

© Cover Media

Related news

Sophie Turner's cheat treat is a sausage

Posted on 26/06/2017
Sophie Turner feels groggy when she eats unhealthy foods.

Katy Perry 'wasn't in the mood' for naked paddleboarding

Posted on 28/06/2017
Katy preferred to strip off in the privacy of her yacht rather during a break to Italy with ex Orlando Bloom.

Emilia Clarke: 'I'm treated differently in Hollywood because I'm a woman'

Posted on 28/06/2017
The actress is planning to launch an all-female production company.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Perfect Desserts & Drinks for your Canada Day Party

All photo albums

Facebook