Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'doing great' after knee surgery

Share

The 47-year-old musician has been struggling with his knee since he fell through a hole in the stage at the BET Awards in Los Angeles in June, 2015.

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs is recovering in hospital after having knee surgery.

The 47-year-old musician has been struggling with his knee since he fell through a hole in the stage at the BET Awards in Los Angeles in June, 2015. And on Thursday (02Feb17), Diddy took to his social media to reveal he is finally better after having three surgeries in just one year to get him back on track.

Alongside a picture of himself in a hospital bed, Diddy wrote: "Just had my final knee surgery. They said I’d never run again. I SAID THE DEVIL IS A LIER (sic).!! 3 surgeries in one year! 3rd times a the charm (sic)!!! #Rebirth don’t take the simple things in life for granted. Thank you to all the surgeons and docs and PTs. I THANK GOD FOR YALL! And #teamlove #ThankYou #GODISTHEGREATEST."

Family has been important to Diddy as he battles through his health struggles, and his series of snaps showed his two sons Justin, 23, and Christian, 18, as well as 10-year-old daughters D’Lila, Jessie and Chance with their father at the hospital.

Alongside a picture of himself and his boys, the entrepreneur wrote: "I don't know what I would have done if I didn't have my sons by my side these last two years! They have been more than sons they have been my support system."

Fellow rapper French Montana offered his support by sending Diddy flowers, and the I'll Be Missing You musician's hospital room was also seen full of gifts and toys from loved ones and fans as he recovers from the surgery.

Despite still being hooked up to hospital equipment in the snaps, Diddy assured fans he was doing well as he issued a series of thanks.

"Thank you to My staff for being patient and riding with me the last two years and holding me down," he added. "Tomorrow's a new day. Step-by-step! Thank you to all my fans and friends ! Thank you for your prayers and support! I'm doing great. And I appreciate your concern. And a special shout out to everybody who's laid up in a hospital right now my prayers are with you you're not alone god bless and keep fighting! SAVE ME A DANCE! All LOVE!!!!"

© Cover Media