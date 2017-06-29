Sean 'Diddy' Combs gives JAY-Z tips on parenting twins

Share

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has spoken about what it's like to be a parent of twins, describing his daughters as a "blessing".

The hip-hop mogul is a father of six, including 10-year-old twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kimberly Porter.

So when JAY-Z and his wife Beyonce announced that they were expecting twins in February (17), with the babies born earlier this month (Jun17), Sean jumped at the chance to offer the couple some advice.

"Jay is usually the one that gives me counsel, so I was so happy to be able to give him counsel on this," he during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (28Jun17). "The thing that I said is that you really have to be prepared for double the love. You're used to getting love from one child, but when you get this incredible love from two kids and they're twins, it's truly a blessing."

The 47-year-old hinted that having to care for two babies wasn't easy, but praised his ex-partner Kim for her parenting skills. And Sean insisted that raising a large family has brought him a lot of joy in his life.

"May God bless him and Beyonce and the family. And everybody out there that has kids, period. That's what really runs our lives. But to have twins, it's double the fun," he added.

Meanwhile, Sean also discussed his new Apple Music documentary Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story. The film gives details about his label Bad Boy Entertainment's legacy as well as behind-the-scenes access to the Bad Boy Records 20th anniversary reunion tour in May 2016, which featured appearances from Lil Kim, Faith Evans, Mase, French Montana, Total, 112, and Mario Winans, among others.

"We started it out as just a concert documentary but when we got together we had to deal with the issues of our career and our lives and things that we haven't dealt with together," the star shared of the emotional reunion. "And it really just showed the story of our evolution and our ups and downs, trials and tribulations... and at the end of the day, victory for us all being together on one stage at one time."

