Sean 'Diddy' Combs performing in concert following premiere of Bad Boy documentary

The documentary centers on Sean 'Diddy' Combs reuniting with his former label artists to launch a tour last year (16).

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will join Faith Evans, Ma$e, and Lil' Kim on stage following the premiere of his Bad Boy Records reunion documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival next month (Apr17).

The hip-hop mogul's new project, titled Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story, gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at his record label and the impact the 1997 murder of his protege Notorious B.I.G. had on the company. The film, directed by Daniel Kaufman, also chronicles Diddy's efforts to bring his crew back together for their first reunion shows in Brooklyn last year (16). The Bad Boy Family Reunion gigs, which expanded to a full tour, featured Lil Kim, Faith Evans, Ma$e, French Montana, Total, 112, and Mario Winans, among others.

Combs will now reunite with some of his tour mates for a concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on 27 April (17).

"New York is home. This is where Bad Boy began, where the movement started. There was never a question in my mind that this film would premiere right here where it all started," a press release about the documentary reads. "This is the story of our family - the biggest names in hip-hop history - and what happens when we came together for the first time in two decades. There were ups and downs, a lot of hard work and sacrifice - and more than anything, you see that love that only exists in a family."

The concert news comes a few weeks after the 20th anniversary of Biggie's death (09Mar17). Diddy marked the tragedy with a video tribute on Instagram, in which he told fans, "Hey what's up everybody, today is March 9th. Twenty years ago today we lost the greatest rapper of all time, The Notorious B.I.G. Today we're gonna celebrate his life through his music and through his legacy."

