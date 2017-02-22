Sean Kingston addresses Migos brawl

Share

The singer appeared to have been arrested after the fight.

Sean Kingston has dismissed reports he was "jumped" by members of rap group Migos in Las Vegas on Tuesday (21Feb17).

According to TMZ, the 27-year-old singer was at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Sin City when he got into an argument with the rappers over fellow hip hop star Soulja Boy. Law enforcement sources told the news outlet the three members of the group, Quavo, Offset and Takeoff, attacked Sean at the Convention Center - allegedly kicking him and stamping on his head.

Kingston has now addressed the alleged fight drama in a video, insisting it wasn't as serious as reports indicate.

"It's your boy man, does it look like I got jumped...," he says. "I look smooth as motherf**king ice."

Meanwhile, footage obtained by editors at the outlet shows Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) officers questioning Sean and a passenger after they stopped his car and handcuffed him. The musician was reportedly let go without charge. It was also reported that police officers want to speak to the rap trio in relation to the incident.

The fight is said to have started when Kingston quizzed Quavo about his long-running feud with Soulja Boy, which began after the release of the singer's track Beef.

Migos didn't let the situation affect the rest of their evening, as they took to the stage at Drai's Beach Club Nightclub in the city later that night.

