Sean Kingston and Migos involved in Las Vegas brawl - report

Share

A gun was reportedly fired during a row between Sean Kingston and Migos in Las Vegas, but no-one was hit.

Hip hop group Migos have been accused of beating up Sean Kingston in Las Vegas on Tuesday (21Feb17).

The 27-year-old singer was at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Sin City on Tuesday afternoon when he got into an argument with Migos over Soulja Boy, according to TMZ.com. Law enforcement sources told the website that Migos, comprising members Quavo, Offset and Takeoff, then attacked Kingston - reportedly kicking him and stamping on his head.

The insider added to TMZ that a member of Kingston's entourage pulled out a gun and fired once, but it didn't hit anyone. The shooter was detained by security at the center and later handed over to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

By the time officers had arrived at the scene, both Kingston and Migos had left. Later in the evening, Kingston was pulled over by police for a traffic stop, and was "semi-cooperative" but apparently didn't name names when asked who had beaten him up so badly.

TMZ also report that while police want to speak to Migos about the incident, the band are not "wanted" by officers.

Migos didn't let the situation affect the rest of their evening, as they took to the stage at Drai's Beach Club Nightclub in the city later that night.

Kingston has yet to comment on the claims on his social media.

The fight is said to have stemmed from Migos and Kingston rowing over Soulja Boy. Quavo has a long-running feud with Soulja, following the release of the singer's track Beef.

Soulja and Quavo then planned to fight, but the rapper claims the Migos boys ducked out of the plan when he sent over his address and he enlisted Kingston to back up his claims.

Following Kingston's involvement in the dispute, Young Thug took to his Instagram to share a video warning the Beautiful Girls singer to stay out of it.

© Cover Media