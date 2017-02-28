Sean Paul is a first-time father

Share

Sean Paul named his newborn Levi Blaze.

Reggae star Sean Paul has become a father for the first time.

The Get Busy singer took to Instagram on Sunday (26Feb17) to announce he and his wife Jodi 'Jinx' Stewart Henriques had welcomed a son named Levi Blaze.

Besides a picture of him and Jodi laying on a bed facing their newborn son, he wrote, "an then there were 3 big up mi son the real boss Levi Blaze Henriques an my wife the boss mommy @jodijinx #mibumpanmiheartpump (sic)" followed by heart and praying emojis.

The 44-year-old, full name Sean Paul Ryan Francis Henriques, announced they were expecting in August (16) on social media by sharing a picture of Jodi playing the guitar and him playing the piano with a pair of baby shoes resting on it. In the caption, he wrote, "lead singer arriving February 2017."

Sean, who married the Jamaican TV host in 2012, shared a snap of Jodi wearing only underwear to show off her large bump earlier in February (17) and wrote, "Mi bump an mi heart pump!!! Words cant explain how much excitement u bring already lill man I cant wait 2 welcome u into the world!!! @jodijinx uve bin an absolute queen (sic)!!!"

During an interview with the BBC in December (16) Sean revealed he hadn't been reading up on baby books or going to classes with Jodi to prepare for fatherhood.

“My wife’s been doing a lot of preparation and warning me.... But I’ve always been like, ‘Ach, I’ll be a great dad," he joked. "Then there’s times when I’m talking out loud and I’m realizing that I’m going to have to clean that filthy mouth out!”

© Cover Media