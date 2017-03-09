Second post-pregnancy slim down was tough for Eva Mendes

Share

The star is a sucker for sweets.

Actress Eva Mendes found it a big challenge to bounce back into shape after giving birth to her second child.

The Hitch star and her boyfriend Ryan Gosling welcomed daughter Amada in April, 2016, and Eva, who turned 43 on Sunday (05Mar17), has made only a few public appearances since becoming a mother of two. She now admits that was a conscious decision as she cannot bear to spend time apart from her family.

"What people don't know about me is that I love being home," the Latin beauty tells Shape magazine. "Instead of hitting the red carpet, I'd rather be with our girls."

Eva and Ryan first became parents when two-year-old girl Esmeralda was born.

The actress admits working to shed her pregnancy pounds while juggling her acting, fashion, and beauty endeavors has proved to be a little tougher for Eva the second time around.

"In some ways, it's been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter," she says, "and yet it's not as hard as I thought it would be, because I'm always running around with the kids. I never sit down - I'm on the move all day."

When she does take a break from her family life to focus on her fitness, Eva enjoys interval training to get the most out of her work out.

"Working out allows me to spend time on myself," she shares. "Knowing that I have an hour to dedicate to my wellness is a priority for me now."

"I'm off-season right now, so I work out three days a week," she explains. "But when I'm getting ready for an event or in the summer, it's five days a week. I don't exercise more than that though, because I see better results when my body has a rest period."

And making time for regular work outs allows Eva to indulge her sweet tooth.

"Sweets are my thing," she smiles. "It's ongoing, and I have to manage my sugar cravings constantly. I've gotten used to having something sweet after every meal, so I'm always bartering with myself, 'No, no, I can't have that after dinner, but maybe I can have it after lunch instead.' The kid in me thinks, 'I work out, so I can support my sugar habit.' I know that's not a very wise thing to say, but I really do feel like I'm working it off!"

Eva was noticeably absent on the red carpet at the Oscars last month (Feb17), when Gosling was nominated for a Best Actor award for his role in movie musical La La Land. He took his sister as his date.

