  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Second post-pregnancy slim down was tough for Eva Mendes

Second post-pregnancy slim down was tough for Eva Mendes

Second post-pregnancy slim down was tough for Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes
Posted by Cover Media on March 9, 2017 at 4:00 am
The star is a sucker for sweets.

Actress Eva Mendes found it a big challenge to bounce back into shape after giving birth to her second child.

The Hitch star and her boyfriend Ryan Gosling welcomed daughter Amada in April, 2016, and Eva, who turned 43 on Sunday (05Mar17), has made only a few public appearances since becoming a mother of two. She now admits that was a conscious decision as she cannot bear to spend time apart from her family.

"What people don't know about me is that I love being home," the Latin beauty tells Shape magazine. "Instead of hitting the red carpet, I'd rather be with our girls."

Eva and Ryan first became parents when two-year-old girl Esmeralda was born.

The actress admits working to shed her pregnancy pounds while juggling her acting, fashion, and beauty endeavors has proved to be a little tougher for Eva the second time around.

"In some ways, it's been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter," she says, "and yet it's not as hard as I thought it would be, because I'm always running around with the kids. I never sit down - I'm on the move all day."

When she does take a break from her family life to focus on her fitness, Eva enjoys interval training to get the most out of her work out.

"Working out allows me to spend time on myself," she shares. "Knowing that I have an hour to dedicate to my wellness is a priority for me now."

"I'm off-season right now, so I work out three days a week," she explains. "But when I'm getting ready for an event or in the summer, it's five days a week. I don't exercise more than that though, because I see better results when my body has a rest period."

And making time for regular work outs allows Eva to indulge her sweet tooth.

"Sweets are my thing," she smiles. "It's ongoing, and I have to manage my sugar cravings constantly. I've gotten used to having something sweet after every meal, so I'm always bartering with myself, 'No, no, I can't have that after dinner, but maybe I can have it after lunch instead.' The kid in me thinks, 'I work out, so I can support my sugar habit.' I know that's not a very wise thing to say, but I really do feel like I'm working it off!"

Eva was noticeably absent on the red carpet at the Oscars last month (Feb17), when Gosling was nominated for a Best Actor award for his role in movie musical La La Land. He took his sister as his date.

© Cover Media

Related news

Emma Stone 'humiliated' herself with tearful display at handprint ceremony

Posted on 07/02/2017
Emma Stone first visited the handprint courtyard when she vacationed in Hollywood at the age of 12.

Moonlight beats La La Land to Best Picture at 2017 Oscars

Posted on 27/02/2017
Manchester by the Sea was also a big winner at Hollywood's big night.

Awkward Oscars: 'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture after 'La La Land' Announced

Posted on 27/02/2017
Emma Stone also reacted to Warren Beatty's accidental Oscars flub, which is sure to go down as one of the most shocking mistakes in Academy Awards' history.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Montreal's Hottest Concerts

All photo albums

Facebook