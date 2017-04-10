Selena Gomez and 13 Reasons Why cast get matching tattoos to mark show's success

Share

Selena Gomez has added to her tattoo collection with a semicolon inking, to mark the success of Netflix show 13 Reasons Why.

Selena Gomez and the cast of 13 Reasons Why got matching tattoos to mark the success of the hit Netflix series.

The 24-year-old singer executive produced the show, which has been a massive smash with fans and widely praised by critics. And on Sunday (09Apr17), Selena took to Instagram Stories to reveal that she and Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman, who star in the program, had inked themselves with tiny black semicolons on their forearms to permanently mark the popularity of the 13-episode run.

The trio later showed off their new ink on Instagram, writing, "Wish the rest of the crew was with us today. Overwhelmed with the response and love @13reasonswhy is receiving. Thank you to each beautiful person who has watched and talked about the message of our show."

The semicolon symbol has come to represent mental health awareness and suicide prevention over the past few years, with people getting inked or sporting jewelry with the grammatical mark on it. Selena has been open about her battle with depression over the past few years, and checked into rehab last October (16) to seek professional treatment related to her mental health struggles with her diagnosis of autoimmune disease lupus.

13 Reasons Why, based on the book of the same name by Jay Asher, follows students at a high school in the wake of student Hannah Baker's suicide. After her death, her classmates discover the 13 tapes she left for them explaining her decision to take her own life, with the series then tackling difficult story lines such as rape, drug use, bullying and violence.

Speaking recently about why the project means so much to her, Selena told E! News: "I think the message, how I felt when I first read the book, I felt like Hannah, and now, seven years later, I still felt like Hannah even more than I ever did. So I think the message and people, no matter what age you are, can relate to the story. Everybody has gone through this, and more than ever it should be talked about today."

She also told the Hollywood Reporter that while she was originally cast in the role of Hannah for a film adaptation of the novel in 2011, she had opted against starring in the program when it was decided it was going to be a TV series because she "wanted it to feel like anyone can see themselves in this".

