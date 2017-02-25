Selena Gomez cheers on The Weeknd on tour

Share

The couple has been linked since early January (17).

The Weeknd had a very special guest at his show in the Netherlands on Friday (24Feb17) as his girlfriend Selena Gomez cheered on her man from the audience.

The singer/actress has been linked to The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, since January (17), when they were photographed kissing after a dinner date in Beverly Hills, California.

Selena and the R&B star have yet to comment on their budding romance, but they are clearly enjoying each other's company as they enjoyed a trip to Florence, Italy last month (Jan17) and relaxed on a private yacht off the coast of California in early February (17).

The Weeknd jetted off to Europe last week (ends17Feb17) to launch his Starboy: Legend of the Fall world tour, but the artists are refusing to let distance come between them and on Friday, Selena joined The Weeknd in Amsterdam.

She took to social media to share her view of the Can't Feel My Face hitmaker's elaborate stage, which she appeared to be watching with her feet propped up in a private box.

She was later spotted by fans leaving the Ziggo Dome venue with her security guards after the concert.

The couple will be able to enjoy a little quality time together in Amsterdam as The Weeknd is not due back onstage until Sunday (26Feb17), when he will perform in Zurich, Switzerland.

The singer's Starboy: Legend of the Fall trek continues in South America in late March (17), before taking in the U.S. and Canada in April (17).

