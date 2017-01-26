Selena Gomez credits mum with bringing Netflix project to life

Share

Selena Gomez's TV series 13 Reasons Why is released on Netflix in March (17).

Selena Gomez is convinced her Netflix series 13 Reasons Why wouldn't have gotten off the ground if it weren't for her mother's determination.

The Come & Get It singer and her mum Mandy Teefey bought the rights to Jay Asher's 2007 novel in 2015 and signed on as executive producers of the series, which follows teenager Clay Jensen and his journey to uncover the story behind his classmate and crush Hannah's decision to end her own life.

The 13-episode series is due to be released on 31 March (17) and Selena shared a teaser clip on Instagram on Wednesday (25Jan17) and wrote in the caption, "A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31."

On Thursday (26Jan17) she reflected on how far she had come with the project by sharing a selfie she took on the day she went to Netflix to talk about it for the first time.

In the caption, she heaped praise on her mother, claiming her hard work and determination is the only reason the show is almost ready to be shown to the world.

“This was the day I was nervous as hell going into @Netflix for the first time to talk about @13reasonswhy," she wrote. "My mom found this book in 2009 and worked her a*s off to make it with me, guide me and tell this story authentically (the only reason, beside Jay this project was even made)."

In the photo, Selena is wearing a smart white shirt with her hair pulled into a low ponytail and is resting the side of her face on a desk.

The series, starring Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford, is just one of a few production projects Selena and Mandy have in the pipeline. They are working on a show about a young woman living in a low-income Latino neighborhood and an autobiographical series, which they are developing with Kevin Spacey.

© Cover Media