Selena Gomez debuts The Weeknd romance on Instagram

Selena Gomez didn't need to accompany the shot with a caption, letting the affectionate snap speak for itself.

Selena Gomez has debuted her relationship with The Weeknd on social media with a cosy snap.

The pair were just of the two famous faces enjoying the music at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, this weekend (14-16Apr17), and as they made the most of their time together, Selena pulled her beau in for a picture which she then shared on her Instagram page.

While The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, has previously posted pictures alongside Selena on his Twitter and Instagram, the snap marks the first time the Hands to Myself singer has publicized the romance on her social media pages.

The picture showed Selena wearing a cute blue and white sundress and sunglasses as she smiled coyly, while The Weeknd had an arm strewn over his lover's shoulders as he pushed his own shades up his nose.

Selena's picture, which she left caption free, comes after The Weeknd previously made the relationship Instagram official by sharing a picture of himself and Selena passionately kissing on his Instagram page earlier this month (Apr17).

The steamy image generated lots of support from fans, who left sweet messages on the post for the musicians.

Among the sets the couple enjoyed at Coachella was Travis Scott's performance on Friday (14Apr17), when they reportedly didn't hold back on their public displays of affection.

According to Entertainment Tonight, an insider witnessed "The Weeknd holding Selena from behind while dancing together".

The Weeknd delight fans with a surprise performance at the festival on Saturday (15Apr17), despite not being on the bill, while Selena watched from the sidelines. The couple, who have been linked since January (17), then headed to the Neon Carnival party after Selena changed her dress into a more casual ensemble of jeans, sneakers and a loose-fitting black jacket.

© Cover Media