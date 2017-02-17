Selena Gomez 'grateful' after reaching 110 million fans on Instagram

Share

Selena is already the most followed person on Instagram, according to Forbes, ahead of her pal Taylor Swift who has 97.6 million followers.

Selena Gomez has clocked up 110 million fans on Instagram.

The Kill Em with Kindness singer posted a thank you to fans on Thursday night (16Feb17), along with a snap of the singer during a concert in front of a stadium of cheering "Selenators", her name for her fans.

“Thank you fam (sic) for 110. I promise I will continue to cherish my platform and speaking truth but more importantly, each and every one of you have changed my life,” gushed the 24-year-old. “I’m very grateful.”

Selena's latest milestone comes a day after she released her first new song since 2015, It Ain’t Me. In the song, Selena, who previously dated Justin Bieber, appears to tell the story of a love destroyed by alcoholism in what is her most mature sound to date.

It Ain't Me also features Norwegian DJ, record producer, songwriter and musician Kygo as a co-writer. He is also featured in the cover art for the new single, alongside Selena, who released her last studio album, Revival, in 2015. She is currently working on her third record.

The new track features the lyrics: "I had a dream/We were back to 17/Summer nights and libertines/Never growing up..." and a first listen prompted the Selenators to suggest the song is about her on-off romance with Justin. Selena was 17 when the pair started dating.

The Good For You singer recently embarked on a new romance with another Canadian singer, The Weeknd.

