Selena Gomez gushes over 'best friend' beau The Weeknd

Selena Gomez has described her boyfriend The Weeknd as her "best friend".

The popstar has dated the likes of Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas, and DJ Zedd in the past, and has been in a relationship with The Hills singer since January (17).

While Selena remains tight-lipped about her love life for the most part, she admits that her romance with The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, is different because they have very separate public identities.

"It's really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy," she told U.S. InStyle magazine of her love life. "Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure. You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense. I'm lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else."

From her beginnings as a Disney star to her burgeoning music career, Selena has racked up a number of fans along the way, and now boasts 124 million followers on Instagram. But she now knows when it's time to unplug from social media after she cancelled her tour and sought treatment from professionals for anxiety and depression caused by her lupus last August.

"I came out, and it felt like, "OK, I can only go forward.' And there are still days. I go to therapy. I believe in that and talking about where you are. But I'm in a really, really healthy place," the 25-year-old shared.

In the candid interview, the brunette beauty also explained that her stint away from the spotlight was critical to the healing process. While seeking care at a remote location, she didn't do her hair and took part in equine therapy.

"It's so weird, how one year can change everything. Last year I cancelled my tour and went away for 90 days, and it was the best thing that I ever could've done. I had no phone, nothing, and I was scared. But it was amazing, and I learned a lot," added Selena.

© Cover Media