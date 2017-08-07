Selena Gomez invites fans to view Coach bag in New York

Share

Selena unveiled her Selena Grace tote for Coach last week (ends06Aug17).

Selena Gomez has invited fans to come and meet her when she launches her new bag for Coach.

The 25-year-old singer and actress became the face of the accessories brand late last year (16).

As well as fronting campaigns, Selena has also designed a tote for the label, the Selena Grace, which was unveiled last week (ends06Aug17) and comes in three different shades; Selena Black Cherry, Selena White and Selena Red.

Fans got a proper glimpse at the design in the star's recent spread for America's InStyle magazine and she's now encouraged them to come and see it first-hand when she stops by New York next month.

Taking to Instagram with a shot of herself sitting in the back of a car clinging onto a scarlet tote, Selena wrote, "It’s been so much fun working with @Coach and @StuartVevers on designing my very own bag: the Selena Grace. Come see it and meet me at Coach House New York on Sept. 13! #CoachxSelena #CoachNY".

The brunette beauty has loved working with Coach and regularly praises creative director Stuart Vevers.

She further discussed their partnership during her interview with InStyle, telling the publication: "He was just so open at figuring out our collaboration. If I’m working in film or writing or producing or fashion, I want to be surrounded by the best people so I can grow. I’m really proud of what I created."

In return the designer has spoken about how "fun" it was to work with the Bad Liar singer, especially being able to inject her femininity into the pieces. He also noted that Selena put her own personal qualities into the Selena Grace to give it an authentic feel.

