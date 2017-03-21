Selena Gomez making big travel plans and vows to 'jump out of something'

Share

The singer opened up her home in Hollywood to Vogue cameras for the quirky 73 Questions challenge.

Selena Gomez is packing her bags for a global adventure, revealing she is about to embark on a huge trek to improve her language skills.

In a new 73 Questions video linked to her new April 2017 Vogue cover, the singer opened up her home to the publication's cameras and answered a series of quick-fire posers.

During the chat she revealed she plans to do "a lot of traveling" in the next five years, adding she's really committed to "learning new languages", while confessing, "I'm gonna jump out of something!"

Selena also revealed she loves Europe, chocolate cake, the movie Crazy, Stupid, Love, which she watches over and over again, her mom's laugh, and Bruno Mars' That's What I Like, which she loves belting out when she's driving.

The Come & Get It singer, who is currently dating The Weeknd, also opened up about a perfect night - "a romantic dinner on a rooftop" - and revealed she'd love to spend some time in Wonderland with the Mad Hatter.

She loves Natalie Portman's style and cherishes her jewelry collection, but hates people "who act entitled".

Asked what she would be if her music career had flopped, Selena suggested she'd hit the kitchens and become a chef.

She closed the seven and a half minute interview by revealing her first concert was Britney Spears and she'd love to collaborate with Elvis Presley.

Selena isn't the first celebrity to take Vogue's 73 Questions challenge - best pal Taylor Swift, Nicole Kidman, model Ashley Graham, Lena Dunham, Kendall Jenner, Victoria Beckham, Neil Patrick Harris, and Emma Stone have all been willing participants.

