Selena Gomez teases new song - reportedly about Justin Bieber

Share

The Same Old Love hitmaker seems serious about new boyfriend The Weeknd.

Selena Gomez has released a snippet of a new song titled It Ain't Me, and fans are convinced it's about her failed romance with Justin Bieber.

Although the Come and Get It hitmaker is currently all loved up with The Weeknd, it seems she's having trouble cutting ties with her ex-boyfriend, if rumors about her new track are to be believed.

Selena posted a short clip of the tune online last week (ends03Feb17) but it was removed over the weekend and on Monday (06Feb17), the singer tweeted: "The teaser of It Ain't Me that I posted (a) few days ago has been copyright claim (sic) by RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America). Omg what is happenning (sic)."

Before it was deleted, fans heard Selena singing: "I had a dream/We were back to 17/Summer nights and libertines/Never growing up..."

Unsurprisingly, the star's fans, the Selenators, have been quick to pick up on the song's lyrics and suggest they are about her on-off romance with Justin. Selena was 17 when the pair started dating in 2009.

The song, reportedly co-written by the team behind Justin's Let Me Love You hit, is scheduled for release next month (Mar17).

Meanwhile, the Good For You singer has just returned from a romantic break with her new guy, The Weeknd. She shared a video of her boyfriend sitting in the back of a boat during a canal ride in Florence, Italy on 30 January (17).

In the black and white clip, The Weeknd is wearing sunglasses, a camouflage hoodie over his head and a denim jacket. The post, which she quickly deleted, featured a simple emoji face with love heart eyes.

© Cover Media