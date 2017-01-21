Selena Gomez & The Weeknd have a quiet night out at impromptu John Mayer gig

Posted by Cover Media on January 21, 2017 at 12:30 am
The singers first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted kissing outside a Santa Monica restaurant earlier this month.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public with their new romance in Silver Lake, California on Thursday night (19Jan17) when they were spotted at the Tenant of the Trees club.

The couple was spotted hugging and kissing outside a Santa Monica, California restaurant earlier this month (Jan17), but they played it low-key on Thursday and were rarely caught together during the night out.

But they were clearly at the same party - The Weeknd posed for a photo with club co-owner Reza Fahim, which was posted online, while Selena was spotted in a picture with DJ Allie Teilz, who also appeared in Fahim's Instagram photo with The Hills singer.

The couple's night out was overshadowed by an impromptu John Mayer performance, which turned into a jam session with comedian Dave Chappelle, another celebrity guest.

Eye witnesses claim he attempted to persuade The Weeknd to join them onstage in the early hours of Friday (20Jan17), but he declined.

Chappelle and Mayer, who briefly dated Selena's best pal Taylor Swift and inspired her break-up song Dear John, are longtime friends, who have been known to perform together.

Neither Selena nor The Weeknd have spoken about their rumored romance, but the photos of them kissing in Santa Monica were enough to upset his model ex Bella Hadid, who unfollowed the Come & Get It singer on Instagram shortly after the snaps went public.

The night before the Silver Lake party, The Weeknd and his ex came face to face when they attended a memorial concert in honor of A$AP Yams in New York City.

Selena has just returned to the spotlight after taking a three-month break last year (16) to focus on her battle with lupus.

