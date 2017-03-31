Selena Gomez wants new Netflix show to reassure 'vulnerable' youngsters

Share

Selena Gomez wants young people to realize they can open up about their problems and receive help.

The 24-year-old star pitched and served as executive producer of 13 Reasons Why, which premiered in Los Angeles on Thursday night (30Mar17). It follows a group of teenagers as they come to terms with the shock death of their classmate Hannah, as played by Katherine Langford.

Selena is now hopeful that the program delivers a powerful message to young people, and especially those struggling in their own skin.

"I'm really big on vulnerability," the brunette beauty told Entertainment Tonight. "I think people are really scared to be honest with themselves and strength is looked upon as, 'Oh I'm strong, I don't need anything, I can handle everything,' and that's just not the truth.

"I think kids especially, with social media sometimes, they just feel a little claustrophobic, and I don't think their voice is actually being heard. I want people to know that every single life is valuable, that their voice can be heard, and that there are people who are willing to be there for them."

Selena knows only too well about opening up on personal issues, having previously revealed to the world that she had checked into a treatment facility last August (16) due to anxiety, depression and panic attacks stemming from her lupus diagnosis.

The Spring Breakers actress describes herself as a "very honest" person and is keen to have her face on show at all times rather than hide away.

"I love what I'm doing right now," she smiled. "I'm enjoying my life, and I'm getting to do things I'm passionate about with the people that I love."

Another reason why Selena could be enjoying herself at the moment is due to her romance with singer The Weeknd, 27, whom she has been dating since January (17).

