Selena Gomez: 'Working with Coach is special and surreal'

Share

New Coach campaign star Selena Gomez shares the same values as the fashion house.

Selena Gomez has shared how special it was to be able to witness Coach's Stuart Vevers vision come full circle.

Singer and actress Selena is the latest star to front a Coach campaign, with Chloe Grace Moretz and Gwyneth Paltrow both previously posing for the brand.

Selena debuts a more grown up look in the images, shot by Steven Meisel, and told InStyle U.K. it was an enlightening experience being a part of the Coach world.

"Seeing creative director Stuart Vevers' vision for the season come full circle was very special. From attending the show during New York Fashion Weed to actually shooting the campaign overlooking New York - it was all pretty surreal," she smiled.

"(Photographer) Steven Meisel is a legend so it was an honor to work with him for the first time. I'd say the vibe was very laid back."

Stuart was just as complimentary when it came to his new model, praising the 24-year-old's confidence and "strong" look.

When quizzed on what she loves most about being a Coach girl, Selena, who's currently dating Canadian singer The Weeknd, happily listed the pros of working with such an established label.

"Coach made me feel like family from day one. Having the opportunity to grow creatively by working on a design collaboration and reaching so many girls through the Coach Foundation is important to me and I love that Coach is supportive," she said.

"That is what instantly drew me to working with Coach after we had our initial meeting. Earlier this year (17) we spent the day visiting schools with the Step Up organization, which Victor (Luis, Coach CEO) works very closely with. Days like that is why I love my job."

© Cover Media