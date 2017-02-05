Selma Blair breaks down in tears over gas pump gaffe

Share

The actress "felt awful" for causing so much damage at the petrol station.

Actress Selma Blair busted a gas pump by driving off while the nozzle was still in her car tank on Friday (03Feb17), prompting her to burst out in tears throughout the rest of her "crap day".

The former Anger Management star was so utterly embarrassed when she realized she had caused so much damage at the petrol station in her absentminded attempt to fuel up her vehicle, the 44-year-old took to Instagram to get support from her fans.

A few hours after the humiliating gaffe occurred, Selma posted a close-up picture of her crying face on the photo-sharing platform, writing in the image caption: "Ok. So my head is still pounding. I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in. I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur. And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas . Felt awful for being so absent minded. Then I burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable. Still crying. And I ran out of dog food. And excedrin. Can I have someone say this will pass ? #waytogo #crapday #stillgrateful #makemelaughplease #timetoplaywithmylittleone".

Selma, who is mother to five-year-old son Arthur, has racked up quite dramatic embarrassing moments within the past year. Back in June (16), the Hellboy actress was ushered off a Delta Air Lines flight from Cancun, Mexico on a stretcher after raging about an unseen foe she alleged had "burned" her "private parts".

Blair has since revealed the incident happened after she consumed a cocktail of prescription drugs and alcohol, but according to the star, the "embarrassing" episode has left her a better person.

"I'm fully recovered," she told People magazine in December (16). "(It was) very embarrassing. I can only say that sometimes you just have a moment that you wish you didn't have, and you do whatever you can to rise above that and get through it and be a better person."

© Cover Media