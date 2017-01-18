Serena Williams: 'Being engaged feels good'

Share

The tennis champion announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian via the website on 29 December (16).

Serena Williams won't allow herself to think about planning her wedding until after she competes in the 2017 Australian Open.

The tennis champion announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian via the website on 29 December (16), sharing a romantic proposal story in a thread titled "I Said Yes", which detailed how the tech millionaire had surprised her by flying her to Rome, Italy, the city where they had their first date.

However, Serena admitted she has yet to start thinking about plans for the couple's nuptials, as she is determined to give the tennis tournament her full concentration.

“It feels good,” the tennis pro said of being engaged as she spoke to reporters after winning her match against Belinda Bencic at the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday (17Jan16).

"I really haven't thought about it (the wedding) too much, because I wasn't even really gonna think about it until after the tournament. So, I just keep saying, 'February, I'll start looking at the bigger picture of my life.' But right now, I’m just so focused that this is all I can think about.”

Serena is clearly enjoying her new accessory though, and posed up for a snap with her new fiance highlighting both her glittering diamond and her monochrome Nike sneakers.

"Engagement shoe game," she captioned the shot.

Earlier this year (16) Serena revealed she plans to have children as soon as she settles down with the right partner but still feels too young at the moment.

“That’s always something I’ve wanted as long as I could remember. And the older I get, the more I’m like, 'I’m too young!' I definitely want to have kids one day,” she told America's Glamour magazine. "Hopefully I’ll be able to mature one of these days, get serious, and at least have them (kids) pretty fast."

© Cover Media