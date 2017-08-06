Serena Williams joined by celebrity pals for '50s-themed baby shower

Share

Guests at Serena Williams' baby shower looked like they had just stepped off the set of classic movie Grease.

Serena Williams has celebrated her impending arrival with a '50s-themed baby shower.

On Saturday (05Aug17), the tennis champ invited her sister Venus Williams, and close friends, including Ciara, Eva Longoria, and Kelly Rowland, to join her for a party in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Serena's baby shower was held at the old-fashioned Nick's 50's Diner, and the celebrities dressed up in brightly colored 1950's-style attire for the occasion.

The heavily pregnant sportswoman wore a bright yellow skater skirt and a black top, with her hair scraped up in a top knot and wrapped in a red scarf.

Venus wore a black and white polka dot dress teamed with red sandals, whilst actress Eva wore a red dress and accessorized with a pair of white Converse shoes.

Both Eva and Ciara took to social media to share pictures of the special occasion and the ladies can be seen in a series of snaps including one where Ciara and Venus are seen posing by the jukebox and another with all the guests leaning up against a red pick-up truck that was parked outside the diner.

Serena, who is expecting her first child with her Reddit co-founder fiance Alexis Ohanian, recently also posed for famed photographer Annie Leibovitz for a Vanity Fair magazine cover shoot.

In the accompanying interview, the Grand Slam winner spoke about her surprise to be pregnant and how she had taken six pregnancy tests before the news had properly sunk in.

"Oh my God, this can't be...I had planned on winning Wimbledon this year," she confessed. "It just doesn't seem real. I don't know why."

© Cover Media