Serena Williams motivated to break down barriers for her baby

Share

Serena Williams has no qualms about being called a feminist.

Serena Williams has shown off her changing pregnancy figure in a photo shoot for Stellar magazine while discussing her desire to break down barriers for her unborn child.

The champion tennis player, who is just weeks away from giving birth, bared her still-athletic figure in underwear with her bump poking through a pink, belted satin coat, as she discussed her views on feminism, and her hopes for her unborn child.

“There are barriers I hope to break so my baby, whether boy or girl, won’t have to live under those stipulations," Serena, who is eight months pregnant, told Stellar, according to The Sun. "I definitely am a feminist. I like to stick up for women and women’s rights."

The 35-year-old, who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has consistently used her voice to champion women's rights. She and sister Venus Williams led the campaign for female tennis players to be paid the same as men, and in an essay recently published by Fortune.com to coincide with Black Women's Equal Pay Day, she called for bosses to pay African-American women fairly.

“So many things happen and I just think ‘Wow, why don’t we have a chance?," she sighed.“If that makes me a feminist, I am proud to be one.”

On Saturday (05Aug17) Serena, sister Venus, and close friends, including Ciara, Eva Longoria and Kelly Rowland, celebrated the star's baby shower in West Palm Beach, Florida at retro-themed Nick's 50's Diner. The sports star and her celebrity friends dressed up in brightly coloured 1950's-style attire for the occasion.

The heavily pregnant sportswoman wore a bright yellow skater skirt and a black top, with her hair scraped up in a top knot and wrapped in a red scarf.

© Cover Media